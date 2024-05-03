Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $70.66 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.03% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $70,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.63. 861,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

