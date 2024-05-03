Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $57.62 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $57,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,449. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

