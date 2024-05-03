Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,875 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $83,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,093,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.