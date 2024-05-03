Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,396 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $94,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.44. 587,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $145.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

