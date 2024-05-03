LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.71. 142,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 278,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $532.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. Barclays PLC raised its position in LanzaTech Global by 119.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

