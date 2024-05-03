Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,347 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $56,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Carrier Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.09. 3,570,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,214. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.