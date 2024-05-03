Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $183.64 and last traded at $183.64. Approximately 12,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 78,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.70.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.28.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

