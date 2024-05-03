Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JGH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 38,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.