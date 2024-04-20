ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 1,441,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

