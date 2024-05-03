NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Sells $219,973.80 in Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 15,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $219,973.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,419,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,946,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 4,674 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $65,576.22.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,781 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $25,040.86.

On Monday, April 22nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 24,609 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $345,756.45.

On Thursday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,623 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $36,879.38.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,069 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $197,106.69.

On Thursday, April 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $6,692,916.51.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.64. 43,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,343. The company has a market cap of $391.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 153.76% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 285.0% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

