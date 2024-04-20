Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Shares Down 6.9%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 2,128,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 858% from the average session volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.