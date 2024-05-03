Carlos Iafigliola Sells 10,579 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,253. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $759.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 86,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

