Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $12.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $144.14 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 904,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

