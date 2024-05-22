Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
FORD stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.