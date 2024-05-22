Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

FORD stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.