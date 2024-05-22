Cormark Comments on TeraGo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraGo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.68.

Insider Activity

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%.

In other TeraGo news, Director Daniel Vucinic bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,766.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About TeraGo

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.