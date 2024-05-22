Brokers Offer Predictions for Amarin Co. plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.90 on Monday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Amarin by 74.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 632,497 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Amarin by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 394,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amarin by 104.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 476,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 9.2% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 808,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

