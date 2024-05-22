B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for enCore Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. enCore Energy has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $874.11 million, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in enCore Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

