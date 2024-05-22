FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Century Lithium Corp. Issued By Noble Financial (CVE:LCE)

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Free Report) – Noble Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Century Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

Century Lithium Stock Performance

Century Lithium stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. Century Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium ( CVE:LCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

