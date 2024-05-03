Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $205,757.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65.

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $205,071.96.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.84. 2,407,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

