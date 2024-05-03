Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 1.9%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $406.58 and last traded at $405.48. Approximately 6,224,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,942,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.76 and its 200-day moving average is $389.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,356. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 17,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 502,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $211,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.