Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 19,774 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of VeriSign worth $56,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,989. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.32. 898,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,345. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.98. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

