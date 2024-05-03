Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $67,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,807,000 after buying an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,176,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.72 on Friday, hitting $1,012.95. The stock had a trading volume of 417,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,094.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,018.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

