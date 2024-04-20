Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,667 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,277. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

