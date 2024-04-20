Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

