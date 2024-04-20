Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,875 Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Virginia National Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of VABK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Wells purchased 910 shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $26,990.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $418,947.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Stories

