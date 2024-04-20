RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system.
