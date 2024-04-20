Xponance Inc. Has $7.51 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $282.64 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

