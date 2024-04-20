Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Corteva Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

