Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.