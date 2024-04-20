Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.4 %

BRE stock opened at C$13.50 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$11.06 and a 52 week high of C$15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.95.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

