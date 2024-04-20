American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Up 0%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.96. Approximately 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

Institutional Trading of American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Company Profile

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

