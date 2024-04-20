WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.69. Approximately 196,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 146,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

