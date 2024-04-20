Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $186.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

