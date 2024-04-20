Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,688,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,510 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

