BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.26% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKMC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $448.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

