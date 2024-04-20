ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 806078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 7.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
