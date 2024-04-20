ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 806078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.