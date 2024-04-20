SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 309,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 164,830 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $27.69.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $540.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

