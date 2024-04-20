UIL (LON:UTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $103.15

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.15 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 103.15 ($1.28), with a volume of 125432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.31).

The stock has a market cap of £89.29 million, a P/E ratio of -200.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. UIL’s payout ratio is currently -1,509.43%.

In other UIL news, insider Alison Hill purchased 8,628 shares of UIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,663.36 ($12,029.58). 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

