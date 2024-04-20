Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.90.
Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple Hospitality REIT
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.