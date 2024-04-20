Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FLC stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

