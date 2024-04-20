EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
EVERTEC Stock Up 1.6 %
EVERTEC stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. EVERTEC has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $42.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVERTEC
Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC
In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 88.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 250,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 1,385.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 214,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EVERTEC
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.