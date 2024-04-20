Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.