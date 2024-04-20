Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
