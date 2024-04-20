Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,128,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after purchasing an additional 923,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

