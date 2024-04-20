Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

