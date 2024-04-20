Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Cardinal Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
