Finward Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

