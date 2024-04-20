Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of VTLE opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

