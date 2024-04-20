Barclays Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.56.

JBHT stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $160.07 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

