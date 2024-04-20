Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (KPCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on May 28th

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5531 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Kasikornbank Public Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.47.
