Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,265 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,515,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,021,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

