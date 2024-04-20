Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $381,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

